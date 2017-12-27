Ronald Dean Chandler

Posted by : admin | On : December 27, 2017

Funeral services for Ronald Dean Chandler will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home, 1226 S. Elm St. in Kemp.

Ronald was born Sept. 1, 1955 in Kaufman to parents Arthur Gordan and Faye Katherine (Peters) Chandler and entered into eternal rest Dec. 13, 2017 at the age of 62.

Ronald was a loving, sweet, funny, selfless, hardworking man that loved his country.

He went to Kemp High School and eventually became a master electrician that appreciated his long-time employees.

Ronald was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Fox News and talk radio. He loved fishing with his good friend Randy, hunting, camping and playing “42” with his brothers.

Ronald was a Christian by faith and enjoyed traveling to Colorado or anywhere else he had time to go. Ronald meant a lot of things to different people. He touched many people in his life and will be greatly missed by all of them.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, brothers A.G. Chandler, Jr., Waymon Chandler, Billie Wayne Chandler and Terry Broumley, sisters Fayrene Aday, Sharon Shelton and Virginia Broumley.

He is survived by his loving wife Susan of North Texas, daughters Jennifer Chandler of Sherman, Patsy Chandler of Ft. Worth, Christina Farmer of Houston and Cheryl Farmer of Bowie, five grand-children, five great-grand-children, brothers Maxie Chandler and wife Faye of Kemp, Charles Chandler and wife Elizabeth of Kemp, Michael Chandler of Flower Mound, Billie Broumley and wife Tonya of Kemp, Jerry Broumley and wife Debbie of Kemp, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

The family has requested in lieu of plants and flowers, please make a donation to The American Heart Association in Ronald Dean Chandler’s name. Visit https://donatenow.heart.org or call 1 (800) 242-8721 to make a gift by phone.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.