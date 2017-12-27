Robert “Bobby” Vincent Shipp

Robert “Bobby” Vincent Shipp, 81, of Eustace, passed away Dec. 17, 2017. He was born Oct. 21, 1936 in Dallas to the home of William Nathan and Doris Nolan Shipp.

Bobby, as all his family and friends knew him, had four brothers Hershel, Cecil, Williams James Shipp and William Shipp Cantrell and sister Helen Shipp Rogers.

Bobby was blessed with a daughter Stephanie Johnson.

He cherished spending time with his grandsons Earl, Jarrell and Joshua.

He enjoyed traveling in his younger years. Bobby was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle, grandfather and a dear friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The little rebel led the way!

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Della May Shipp and two children William Nathan and Robert Vincent.

Rev. Debra Reed Turner will officiate for the Shipp family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moorhead – Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.