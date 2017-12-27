Glenn Thomas Gartman

Funeral services were held for Glenn Thomas Gartman, Dec. 22, 2017 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp with Rev. Shawn Garrett officiating. Interment immediately followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Seagoville.

Glenn was born March 6, 1925 in Athens to parents Andrew Jackson and Nora LaVonia (Lawrence) Gartman and entered into eternal rest Dec. 17, 2017 at the age of 92.

Glenn was a humble, hardworking man who loved the outdoors, animals, having a garden, country living and building things.

He served his country in the United States Army in WWII where he was part of the European and Pacific Theater, driving ammo trucks. His division ultimately became responsible for the last shots in Europe, where he drove trucks to free survivors of the Holocaust.

Glenn was a member of Beautiful Acres Missionary Baptist Church. He owned Little Thicket Miniature Horse Ranch, was an American Miniature Horse Association member and a member of the International Order of Foresters.

Glenn was an extraordinary man, who touched many people in his life, all of whom will miss him greatly.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, five sisters and daughter Linda.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Gartman of Scurry, his children Michael Edward Gartman, David Ernest Gartman and wife Tracey of Arlington, Debra Lorene Gartman Hunter of Scurry, and Tom Gartman and wife Susie of Plano, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister Fay Burnett, other loving family members and many more friends.

