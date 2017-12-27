Cecil Louise Getman Taylor

Cecil Louise Getman Taylor passed away peacefully at the Cedar Lake Nursing Home Dec. 23, 2017.

Cecil was 94 years old. She was born in Chetopa, Kan., to Ethel Mae Young Getman and Levi Getman Feb. 7, 1923.

Cecil had nine siblings. She married James Lonzo Bennett and the couple had three children, son Alonzo Alvin (Boogie) Bennett of Mabank, daughter Roseann Tyler of Seven Points and daughterJoanne Tyree of Weiser, Ind. Cecil had nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 31 great-great-grandchildren.

Cecil was preceded in death by her parents, Levi Getman and Ethel Mae Getman, siblings Charlie J. Getman, Laura May Getman Mccormick, Eli Noah Getman, Lydia Mccormick, Haddie Getman, Gracie Getman, Rosie Getman, Mable May Getman and she had one living sister, Nellie Busick.

Viewing will be held at Moorhead-Epps Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 28.

Cecil will be laid to rest next to James Lonzo Bennett at Oak Lawn Cemetery at 2 p.m.