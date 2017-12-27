Alan “Al” Lorrell Klein

A memorial service for Alan Lorrell Klein was held Dec. 27, 2017 at the Athens Bowling Center in Athens.

Alan was born Jan. 11, 1953 in Lebanon, Ore., to parents Alex and Priscilla Beatrice (Albee) Carr and entered into eternal rest Dec. 19, 2017 at the age of 64.

His family and friends knew Alan as “Al.” He graduated from Sunnyside High School in Washington.

Al served in the United States Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. He was employed as a truck driver for 20 years, 15 of that being with ACME Brick.

Al married Terri Aug. 20, 2005. He had a great sense of humor and was very spontaneous. Al was a family man, always caring and loving. He enjoyed being with his family and friends.

He loved the Beatles and was a huge Seattle Seahawks’ fan. His favorite place to be was Athens Bowling Center. Al was an avid bowler, but in his younger days he played softball, football and wrestled. He loved all fall sports.

Al was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

He is survived by his wife Terri Klein of Scurry, daughter Mary and husband Todd of Yakama, Wash., daughter Beth Riel and husband Josh of Yakama, Wash., daughter Theresa Klein of Houston, daughter Lorna Garner of Terrell, daughter Brandi Davis and spouse Lindsey of Malakoff, daughter Kori Satterfield of Kaufman, daughter Katherine Satterfield of Trinidad, son Jacob Klein and wife Kathleen of Yakama, Wash., son Robert Klein of Pittsburg, Pa., son Jayce Satterfield-Klein of Scurry, seven grandchildren, sisters Mary Klein, Pattie Skinner and Trudy Gruber and husband Jim, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make donations in Al’s honor to YABA at Athens Bowling Center.

