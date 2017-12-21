Sheriff delivers Christmas to elderly/Teams with local businesses to gift nursing home residents

Posted by : admin | On : December 21, 2017

Special to The NewsATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse partnered with generous local businesses this year to deliver comfort gifts of blankets, gloves, caps, socks and more to those in nursing home facilities Monday.The Sheriff’s Office made deliveries to South Place Nursing Center and Green Oaks Rehab and Nursingin Athens.“Were it not for the kindness of key local businesses, we could not have done what we did,” Hillhouse said. “Their generosity made this year special for these terrific people.”Kindred Home Health, Walmart of Athens and Gun Barrel City, Brookshire’s, CW Benton, Spencer’s Hardware, Family Dollar in Gun Barrel City and others kicked in to bring smiles and laughter to the residents.“The phrase ‘better to give than to receive’ is too often a cliché,” the Sheriff said. “But it is true, and it is amazing to see it come to life like we did.”Hillhouse began the annual gift-giving campaign last year – his first in office.“This time of year brings out the best in all of us,” Hillhouse said. “The generous hearts of businesses and law enforcement officers really shined through.“We will continue this tradition for years to come because it brings such joy to those getting the gifts and to those lucky enough to be see the smiling faces as the presents are handed out,” he said.