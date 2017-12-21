Malakoff police chief solves robbery

Posted by : admin | On : December 21, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

The NewsStaff Writer

MALAKOFF–Malakoff Police Chief Floyd Thomas believes he has solved the case of a recent robbery of the Dollar General Store. The same suspect was caught in Corsicana committing a “strong arm robbery” at a Valero mini-mart on W. Seventh Avenue.

Through following leads, networking with area residents and hearing of the same type of robbery two weeks later, Chief Thomas had strong suspicions and gained access to question the suspect.

“Once I told him what I knew, he was ready to confess,” Thomas told The News. Tommy Wayne Baston, 32 of Fairfield, is being held at the Navarro County Jail, with an additional charge of robbing the Dollar General Store in Malakoff, Thomas said. His bond has been set at $300,000 for two of three robberies, Thomas added.

On Nov. 2 an aggravated robbery took place just at closing time, Thomas reported. Officers responded quickly. There were two employees and one customer in the store at the time. The offender was dressed all in black from head to toe, in mask, hoodie, gloves. “There was no possible way to identify the suspect from security video,” Thomas said. The offender instructed one employee to lay down on the floor while the other employee was forced to open the safe and a cash drawer was handed over to the suspect, Thomas said.

Two weeks later, two similar incidents occurred one after the other in Corsicana. “It was the same M-O,” Thomas said. “I had a hunch that it was probably our guy.”

In this instance, Thomas said the suspect was followed from the last scene by an employee who had been sitting in a car in a darkened corner and saw the suspect leave the mart and followed him, then called police, who were still at the first mini-mart crime scene.

Thomas followed up on his hunch by talking to the arresting officers in Corsicana. A lengthy report said officer uncovered wads of money in different locations inside the suspect’s vehicle, all of which seemed to add up to less than $2,500. Thomas also re-interviewed the victims in the Dollar General Store robbery and collected a few more pieces of information.

Through his contacts in the surrounding communities, he had also learned that a property owner in Goodlow recently found a cash drawer in the middle of his pasture and Thomas was able to trace it back to Dollar General.

“When I interviewed the suspect (Nov. 28), I was getting nowhere until I told him I had the tray and where I got it from, then he confessed it all,” Thomas said.

To Thomas’ knowledge the suspect had no arrest record nor been in trouble with the law, before. “He told me he hadn’t ever done anything like this and that he was under a great deal of financial stress.”