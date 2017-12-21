Lady Hornets swarm Lady Panthers Athens’ girls pick up 10th win

Posted by : admin | On : December 21, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MABANK–The Athens Lady Hornets varsity basketball team faced a young Mabank Lady Panthers team on the road, coming through with a 57-49 win.

The Lady Panthers first point came on a free throw, and the game started quickly on both sides, with each team trading back and forth, leaving it tied 8-8 early.

The Lady Hornets would take the lead late, 13-10, before Mabank Head Coach Christie Shoulders called a 30-second timeout.

The Lady Hornets had the ball in the paint late, trying to get the last point, which they did on a rebound right at the buzzer.

The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Panthers 19-12 in the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers battled back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Hornets 19-16.

They took advantage of every opportunity that Athens gave them, including a final layup at the buzzer, leaving the Lady Panthers trailing 35-31 heading into halftime.

It was an offensive stalemate for both teams to begin the second half, with Athens outscoring Mabank 12-11 in the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers started on a 4-2 run to pull with two points at 39-37.

Athens took a 6-0 run after that to give them some distance and take a 45-37 lead.

The Lady Panthers entered the final eight minutes trailing 47-42, looking for a spark.

Athens was able to capitalize on Mabank’s foul trouble, ending the Lady Panthers’ hopes and taking a 57-49 victory on the road.

The loss drops the Lady Panthers’ record to 2-7.

The win pushes the Lady Hornets’ record to an impressive 10-2 this season.

The Lady Hornets hit the court again Dec. 28-30 at the Macey Chenevert Tournament.