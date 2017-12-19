Tyson Wade Beaird

Posted by : admin | On : December 19, 2017

Tyson Wade Beaird of Houston passed away Dec. 4, 2017 in a single car accident. He was alone in the vehicle.

Tyson was born in Houston Sept. 7, 1982.

He graduated in 2000 from Christian Life Academy of Tool.

He went on to join the service, where he was in the U.S. Army and Coast Guard for seven years.

After leaving the service he went to the University of Houston where he studied Hotel and Restaurant management. Tyson was the owner and operator of Pool Care Extraordinaire, which he enjoyed tremendously.

Tyson brought a smile to every life he touched.His easy going nature and loving spirit made every person who knew him feel at ease. He enjoyed living and whatever the next big adventure was. He will be missed.

Tyson was preceded in death by his father Mark W. Beaird.

Tyson is survived by his mother Kim Killabrew and stepfather Shannon Killabrew of Tool, his maternal grandmother Colleen Fuston of Jacksonville, brother Jediah Cooper, paternal grandmother Gloria Beaird of Houston, aunt Cyndi Beaird Stinebower of Houston and sister Christina Beaird of Clear Lake, aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will not be a public service. The family has decided on a private memorial for close family members.