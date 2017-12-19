Joey Allen

Posted by : admin | On : December 19, 2017

Funeral services for Joey Allen were held Dec. 18, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Brian McWharter officiating. Interment followed the service at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank.

Joey was born April 6, 1978 in Dallas to parents Walter William Allen, Jr. and Tonya Gay Mills and entered into eternal rest Dec. 12, 2017 at the age of 39.

Joey enjoyed being outdoors spending time fishing, hunting and metal detecting. He also enjoyed woodworking. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family, children and grandchild. They were his world. Joey was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Walter and Catherine Allen and maternal grandmother Joyce.

He is survived by his loving wife Misty Allen of Gun Barrel City, children Kelsey Lai of Gun Barrel City, Kody Lai of Gun Barrel City, Kaleb York of Gun Barrel City, Kolton Allen of Gun Barrel City and Kain Allen of Gun Barrel City, granddaughter Raelynn Foster of Gun Barrel City, father Walter William Allen, Jr. of Seven Points, mother Tonya Mills and husband Tom of Venus, sisters Jeanette Bennett and husband Michael of Alvarado and Jennifer Belknap and husband Billy of Lumberton, added parents Robert and Margie Ward of Mabank, added brother Robert Ward and wife Karen of DeKalb, added sister Teresa Robinson of Elmo, mother-in-law Diane Hale of Kemp, sister-in-law Amy Vandervlies and husband Mark of Royce City, brother-in-law Justin Shoulders and wife Amber of Waxahachie, sister-in-law Heather Hale of Gun Barrel City, close friend Tom and Liz of Gun Barrel City, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.