December 15, 2017



Sandra Lee Williams, 81, passed away in Kemp, Dec 9, 2017.

She was born in Ridgeland, S.C., the only child of the late Lorna Doone McRoy and Harvey Lee Williams. She also lived in Florida and Texas, moving to Ben Wheeler in 1964 and Seven Points in 1992.

Sandra worked at Cedar Creek Bingo for many years and was the proprietor of Best Plants Nursery.

She worked hard her entire life and loved to care for animals and plants.

Her favorite vacation was fishing on the Texas coast. She taught herself how to paint and play both the ukulele and the piano.

She is survived by daughters, Lorna Rudd and Dana Lee (Cindy Lanier) and granddaughter Kathy (Nick) Anderson.

The family wishes to thank all who cared for her during her last illness, including Kemp Care Center and Solaris Hospice.

The family is asking that any memorial gifts be made to the ALS Foundation.