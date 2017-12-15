Peggy Jean Holt

Posted by : admin | On : December 15, 2017

Funeral services for Peggy Jean Holt wereheld Dec. 16, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Bro. Barry Boatright officiating.

Peggy was born Sept. 23, 1936 in Kemp to parents Brian and Daphne (Stovall) Williamson and entered into eternal rest Dec. 13, 2017 at the age of 81.

Peggy graduated from Mabank High School and attended Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Okla.

She worked as a church secretary for many years. Peggy loved being involved with the church. She was a minister and helped with ministries for most of her life.

Peggy was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved them dearly.

She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for people. Peggy was a very loving and caring person. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jack Holt.

She is survived by her son Randy Keith and wife Pam of Prairie City, Iowa, son Kevin Holt and wife Lori of Cushing, son Kyle Holt and wife Ruthie of Allen, son Kelly Holt and wife Julie of Mabank, grandchildren Randy, Daniel, Rachel, David, Jackson, Ashley, Derek, Austin, Cy and Case, great-grandchildren Kiera, Peytyn and Eastyn, Elijah, Charleigh and Riley, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.