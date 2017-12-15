Margie Ryee Kelley

December 15, 2017

Margie Ryee Kelley went to be with our Lord, whom she loved, Dec. 11, 2017 at the age of 83.

She leaves behind a bountiful family and several communities whom are beneficiaries of her legacy of love, loyalty, generous and kind spirit.

Born Oct. 9, 1934 in Kerens to parents Samuel Tilton and Barbara Jane (West) Gray, Margie eventually settled in West Texas with her first husband of almost 50 years, Melvin William Lee, who passed in 1997 and raised four children, Sam, Beverly, Mel and Sabrina.

She married William “Dub” Kelley in 1999 after Melvin’s passing, and spent the rest of her life devoted to Dub, living in Fate.

Margie at the tender age of 13 married her 17-year old sweetheart, Melvin. After a few years they started their young family where Margie never missed an opportunity to make a dress or a craft, attend a game, concert, or life event for her precious children.

An example of a devoted wife and mother, Margie filled closets, pantries, tables and hearts with dedication and devotion to those she loved.

Always a supportive and sometime feisty wife to Melvin, her commitment to her husband and children was always evident as was her faith. For it was her faith and not her own feet that moved her forward in her early years when times were a little less fruitful…but always with an abundant spirit.

After the passing of Melvin, Dub offered his shoulder at first then his heart, remaining by her side for the rest of her time with all of us.

Whether it was “MeMaw, Mother,” “Marg” or other endearing nicknames for which she was known, she will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margie wasn’t just family, she was a foundational and influential fixture in it. She loved and nurtured seven grandchildren in addition to her 10 great-grandchildren, multitudes of friends, and those touched by her love and generosity over the years.

Margie is survived by her loving husband Dub, her children Sammy, Beverly, Mel and Sabrina, grandchildren Jason, Jacob, Alisha, Nathan, Matthew, Jennifer, and Jordan, step-children Bill, Sherry and Becky and step-grand-children, Brandy, Clifton, Keaton, Brittiny, Kevin, and Kandice.

Funeral services were held Dec. 15 at First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.