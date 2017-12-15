Johnny B. Arrington

Johnny B. Arrington passed away Nov. 27, 2017 at the age of 64.

Johnny was born May 18, 1953 in Wichita Falls.

He graduated from Abilene High School and built his life around his passion of drag racing. He owned JAB Hot Rod Shop in Gun Barrel City. He and his son Blane enjoyed racing together at numerous tracks in Texas and throughout the southern U.S.

He was a proud member of the NHRA and IHRA for many years and truly loved his drag racing family and friends. He was happiest doing anything that had to do with his race cars and drag racing.

He will be forever loved and greatly missed by his family and friends and also those in the local drag racing community.

Johnny was preceded in death by his mother Margie Nell Hays, father Adren Andrew Arrington, Jr., grandparents Mary and Adren Arrington, Sr., and J.D. and Faye Hays.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 32 years, Vanessa Arrington of Gun Barrel City, son Blane Arrington and son and daughter-in-law Justin Van Horn and Kandice of Mabank, his precious and beloved grandchildren Tanner and Jaycee Van Horn, sister Shelah Arrington of Ark., brother Keven Arrington of Fla. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of his life was held Dec. 16 at Moorhead Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.