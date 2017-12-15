Betsey Janet Barton Perra

Betsey Janet Barton Perra was born in Warwick, R.I. Jan 15, 1932. She was the daughter of Ruth Powell Barton and Rowland B Barton and died Dec. 3, 2017.

Betsey grew up on the Barton Farm on Centreville Road better known as The Elms Dairy.

She married at the young age of 19 to Andrew J Perra of West Warwick. They were married for 60 years.

Betsey was a graduate of University of R.I. class of ’52 and received a Master’s of Education in 1974. She began her career as a social worker in 1964 and worked for the co-operative extension service as a Home Economist at the University of R.I. until she retired at 65.

When the children were young she was very involved in Cub Scouts, receiving the highest honor given to women, “Silver Fawn.” She also served as Worthy Matron of Eastern Star (Ruth Chapter). As a member of the Barton Family she was a “Daughter of the American Revolution.”

Betsey and her husband, Andy, led an adventurous life. They began riding motorcycles in the early 70’s and took great joy in traveling to rallies across the U.S. Betsey had her own bike complete with a sidecar to accommodate any willing passenger, including the dog.

Eventually they graduated to a grand motor home and continued traveling. In 1998 they landed in Gun Barrel City and joined Four Mile Lutheran Church and found a little place overlooking Cedar Creek Lake.

Betsey enjoyed quilting and created many masterpieces for anyone that asked. She was always willing to help someone in need. She rooted ALWAYS for the underdog taking many under her wing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Perra and grandson Jason Hanzlicek.

She is survived by her five children, Andrew (Ben) Perra of Coventry, Bruce Perra of Warwick, Debbie Hanzlicek of Penelope, Stephen Perra of Summerville, S.C.,Victoria Rosenberg of Scottsdale, Ariz., and her sister Allura Langston, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Betsey loved them all.

Betsey will be missed by family and friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.