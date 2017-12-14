Primary filings posted

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

AUSTIN–The District 5 Congressional seat being vacated by Jeb Hensarling, who recently announced he would not be seeking re-election has attracted a number of contenders. Names published for the congressional seat are: Dist. 4 Texas House Rep. Lance Gooden.Bunni Pounds, Earl Brunner, Danny Campbell, David Williams, Charles Lingerfelt, Jason Wright and Kenneth Sheets, as well as Dan Wood, as a Democrat candidate.

District 5 serves an area that includes the southeast portion of Dallas County including Mesquite plus a number of smaller counties south and east of Dallas including Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Kaufman counties. As of the 2000 census, the 5th district represents 651,620 people.

Kaufman County Republican Chairman Jimmy Weaver explained that the SOS list is not certified and therefore unofficial. It will take until Dec. 21 to become certified, he said.

“There are a number of quirky rules that allow the party an extension on the filings, such as in the case where a position is empty, due to several reasons,” he told The News. Sam Deen appears as filed for Congressional District 5 on the Texas Republicans website, txgop.org, but not on the SOS candidate filing list.

No less than 10 Democrats are running for Governor in the Primary and only two for the Republican ticket, one being SECEDE Kilgore, who represents those who adamantly protest abortion, excessive taxes and social security, according to his social media page. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick drew one GOP challenger, Scott Milder of Rockwall.

In other March Primary races, several have filed just prior to the Dec. 11 filing deadline.

According to Henderson County Party Chair Betty Holland, Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney will run for county judge, opposing attorney Jeff Weinstein for the seat being vacated by Richard Sanders at the end of the year.

Three candidates have lined up for McKinney’s commissioner seat: David Conner, Joshua Bardwell and Scott Tuley. Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin has filed for re-election as has Kelly Harris. JP 5 is being contested by incumbent Belinda Brownlow, Patrick Gresham and Rick Simmons.

Precinct 2 JP will be contested by sitting justice Kevin Pollock and former officeholder Dale Blaylock.

Dr. Stuart Spitzer has filed for his former seat in the State House for District 4; as has Ashley McKee and Marty Reid. Democrat Eston Williams has also filed for the Texas House of Representatives.

John Wray is running unopposed for House Seat District 10, which covers those living on the west side of Cedar Creek Lake.

Henderson County incumbents who have filed without opposition include:

• Justices of the Peace – Precinct 1 Randy Daniel, Precinct 3 Tony Duncan and Precinct 4 Milton Adams.

• Court-at-Law judges 1 Scott Williams and 2 Nancy Perryman.

• Distinct Court Clerk Betty Herriage

• County Treasurer Michael Bynum

• County Clerk Mary Margaret Wright, and

• 173rd District County Judge Dan Moore.