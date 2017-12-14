Airheart signs volleyball scholarship with TVCC Led Lady Trojans to State semifinals this season

Posted by : admin | On : December 14, 2017



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD–Senior Trinidad Lady Trojan Erica Airheart signed her intent to play volleyball with the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals Wednesday morning in the Trinidad High School gym.

In front of students and faculty in attendance, alongside her parents Eric and Julie, as well as her sister and teammate Eryn, Airheart put pen to paper to start her journey next year with TVCC.

Trinidad volleyball Head Coach Tina Sawtelle spoke with the students in the stands before the signing.

She said that Airheart’s efforts show that you can pursue sports, or whatever you choose, beyond high school.

It was very important for them to realize that your persistence doesn’t have to stop just because you’re leaving high school.

Before the signing, Airheart received a signed Trinidad volleyball from her teammates to start off the morning.

Then with Sawtelle and TVCC volleyball Head Coach Tosha Spain behind her, Airheart put down her signature to play with the Lady Cardinals next year.

Airheart and her teammates carried the Lady Trojans farther than any team has previously in school history, making it to the final four in the State championship, and coming just one win shy of playing for the 1A State title.

After winning their first district title in school history, the Lady Trojans received a first-round bye into the Area round.

The Lady Trojans defeated Leggett, Chester, Fruitvale and Miller Grove on their way to the State semifinals. They eventually fell to Blum in four sets in Garland.

Airheart takes her talents and memories, as well as what got her there, on to the next level as she begins another journey.