James C. “Pete” Carrell

James C. “Pete” Carrell was born Nov. 12, 1923 in Breckenridge to parents Buford and Beulah (Key) Carrell and entered into eternal rest Nov. 17, 2017 at the age of 94.

James was known as “Pete” to all his family and friends. He married the love of his life, Billie Black in 1944.

Pete owned and operated K Bob’s Steakhouse in Gun Barrel City and Pete’s Steakhouse. He was a devoted family man and loved his daughter dearly. Pete loved fishing, dancing and listening to music.

He stayed active and enjoyed going to the senior citizen’s center in Mabank. Pete was Baptist by faith. He was a great man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Billie Carrell, they were married 64 years before her passing in 2008, daughter Sue McClendon, brother Claude Carrell, sisters Dorothy Crowell and Ruth Lusk.

He is survived by his daughter Jane White of Mabank, grandchildren Scott Allen and wife Dede of Eastland, Terri Neal and husband Archie of Canton, Traci Johnson and husband Patrick of Eustace and Brandi Reynard and husband Todd of McKinney, great-grandchildren Zack, Makalah, Kinsi, Bryce, Trevor, Macrae, Carsyn and Logan, sister-in-law Carlene Moran of Gun Barrel City, nephews Glen Duke of Brookhaven, Miss., and Donald Duke of El Paso, special friends Tammy and Rusty Burum of Tyler, other loving family members and many more friends.

