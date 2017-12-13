Glenn D. Wiegman

Glenn Dana Wiegman, 78, passed away Dec. 3, 2017, at his home in Eustace.

He was born Dec 22, 1938, in Madill, Okla., to Marie and L.D. Wiegman and was raised on the family farm east of Claude, the second of eight children.

While in junior high, his family moved from the farm into Amarillo. Glenn graduated from high school in Amarillo and began working in the Operations Department of Santa Fe Railroad, progressing to a depot agent throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

He married Jerre Hilton and to this union was born six children, two of whom died in infancy. Glenn later married Shadley Smith in December 1973 in Amarillo and to this marriage was born two sons.

The family moved from Amarillo to Medicine Lodge, Kan. After 21 years with Santa Fe, Glenn took early retirement and the family relocated to Loveland, Colo., where they owned and operated a Christian gift and book store for nine years. The family then moved to McMinnville, Ore., in 1989 where he was in RV sales until he retired. In 2013 they retired to Eustace.

Glenn loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his life was dedicated to serving God. One of the delights of his life was the 12 years he was a volunteer in the chapels of a federal prison in Oregon, mentoring inmates. Glenn also was a docent for over seven years at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, where he enjoyed interacting with visitors from all over the world. In the final months of his life he desired to be in Heaven with Jesus, along with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters Mary Elizabeth and Merry Ann and younger brother Rev. Chalmer Wiegman.

He is survived by his wife Shadley, six children Sherre Mitchell of Austin, Mike Wiegman and wife Betsy of Wimberley, Rita Ruecker of Sacramento, Calif., Marilyn Coleman and husband Will of San Francisco, Calif., Nathan Wiegman and wife Kristina of Portland, Ore., and Tim Wiegman and wife Shanna of Tampa, Fla., 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him.

A family celebration of his life will be held in Nacogdoches on Jan. 6, 2018.