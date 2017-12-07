Two perish in fatal collision

The News Staff Reports

MABANK–Mabank Police Chief Keith Bradshaw reports that a 17-year-old back seat passenger was dead at the scene when first responders arrived at U.S. 175 and County Road 2938 at nearly 11 p.m. Sunday night, near the Hilltop Tire Shop. Traffic was slowed to one lane during the response.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department used extraction tools to free victims from the 2002 Toyota Highlander containing three passengers plus the driver.

Iris Anderson was sitting behind the driver when the vehicle was T-boned at the passenger door when the driver attempted to cross the interstate from north to south. She died in the collision. Another back-seat passenger, Morgan Carrol, 18, was transported from Gun Barrel City-ETMC to Tyler by helicopter and passed away Monday.

Front seat passenger Kyle Poole, 18, was treated and released from Gun Barrel City’s emergency room. Driver Austin Junell, 21 and a Mabank High School graduate, was transported by ambulance to the nearest emergency room and then on to Baylor Hospital in Dallas.

Tractor trailer driver Adam Drane, 40 of Victoria, escaped serious injury.

The preliminary investigation continued until 4 a.m. the next morning. No charges have been made in the case at presstime.

On Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. traffic flow was interrupted when an eastbound vehicle in the service road along U.S. 175 approaching Third Street in Mabank disregarded the traffic light.

Travis Pugh, 38, of Enchanted Oaks was operating a 2006 Silver GMC Yukon when he made a right turn on Third Avenue, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the stop sign on First Street as he continued to accelerate in the wrong lanes leaving the roadway until the vehicle collided with a small group of trees.

On its way across, the SUV also struck the hindquarter of a northbound 1989 Cadillac Deville, driven by Charles Luke, 42 of Mabank.

Pugh was charged with disregard of traffic control device and driving while license invalid/suspended.