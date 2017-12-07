Lucille ‘LuLu’ Hazell

On Dec. 3, 2017, Lucille “LuLu” Hazell our precious wife, mother, Nannie and friend went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Lulu, age 84, was a longtime resident of Malakoff.

Lulu was born May 8, 1933 in Houston to Charles Vincent Skero and Sally Rose Sedito Skero.

She met the love of her life and soulmate Clayton Eugene “Buddy” Hazell in Houston. After three dates, Buddy proposed to “The Love Of My Life” and Lulu accepted. They were married at All Saints Church, in Houston Nov.16, 1952. Momma Lulu is her name to many.

Bro. Buddy and Lulu came to Malakoff in 1973 when he first accepted the pastorate of Parkview Baptist Church. She faithfully served her role as a pastor’s wife for 46 years, while being a wonderful mother and foster mother.

Lulu is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Sally Rose Skero, daughter Misty Renick, grandson Jacob Rodriguez, brothers TJ and Joe and sister Rose.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Bro. Buddy Hazell, son Gene Hazell and wife Debbie, daughter Cheryl Briscoe and husband Mike, daughter Barbara Monroe and husband Mike, son Billy Hazell and wife Tammy, daughter Angela Rodriguez and husband Jesse, and daughter Natalie Hazell, sisters Mamie Travelbee and Natalie Willett. Her beautiful legacy continues with 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 204 foster children.

Funeral services were held at the Parkview Baptist Church December 6 with Bro. Gene Hazell officiating. Interment followed at Malakoff Cemetery under the direction of Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Asana Hospice Group for all their love and care during. Lulu’s illness. They were a blessing.