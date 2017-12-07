Lady Hornets win first place at Elkhart tournament

The News Staff Reports

ELKHART–The Athens Lady Hornets won the girls’ title at the Elkhart tournament Dec. 2 with an 84-49 victory over Neches.

In the other games, Athens won 76-11 over Kennard and 58-45 over Cayuga.

In the title game, Athens was led by Mikayah McCollister with 21 points.

Bre’Nya Barker had 15, Raveon Rodriguez, Tamya Hubbard and Karlie Cook each had 10, Jazzmine Johnson had eight points, Hallie Williams had six and Kara Smith finished with four.

“We did what we set out to do, win the tournament,” Athens Head Coach Jeff Teague said. “And we did it in pretty dominating fashion beating our opponents by a combined score of 217-105, though the final two games were a much bigger challenge than those numbers might indicate.”

In the win over Cayuga, McCollister had 22 points.

Rodriguez and Barker had 10, Hubbard had eight, Williams had three, Cook and Johnson had two and Smith had one.

In the win over Kennard, McCollister registered 20 points.

Rodriguez had 16, Barker had 12, Hubbard had 10, Cook finished with seven and Smith had four.

Williams, Kiki Howard and Johnson each had two points.

The Lady Hornets return to action in the East Texas Shootout tournament starting Dec. 7 in Brownsboro, running through Dec. 9.