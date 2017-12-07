Hornets take home opener over Indians Athens’ offense explodes against Jacksonville

Posted by : admin | On : December 7, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The No. 22-ranked Athens Hornets made sure the home debut was exciting for the fans Tuesday, Dec. 5 in a 96-82 victory over the Jacksonville Indians.

This Hornets are back on the road until Dec. 15 when they host the Kaufman Lions.

Athens (6-1) returns to action in the opening round of the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro. The tournament begins Dec. 7 for the Hornets as they face Bullard at 5 p.m. at the high school. The tournament runs through Dec. 9.

In the victory over Jacksonville, the Hornets were led by senior Miles Koehler with 25 points. Senior Chris Taylor had 24, Gary Lyons had 18, Javiry Bowman had 14, Rhe’Jhi Sherfield had seven, Cam Ray had six and Rowdy Godwin had two.

Jacksonville (0-3) was led by Deshun McCuin with 25 points. Jaeshun Bush had 16, Cason McCuin and Josh McDowell had nine, Casey Johnson and Brady Robinson had six and Lateris Castleberry had five. Steven Robertson, Will Chancey and Kyle Fuller had two.

Both teams opened on a hot start as Jacksonville took a 27-22 lead into the second quarter. The Indians took an 11-8 lead with 5:23 remaining as Deshun McCuin hit an old fashioned 3-point shot.

The Indians extended the lead to 16-8 before Ray hit one of two free throws to end the run.

Athens tied the game at 29 with 5:23 remaining in the first half as Bowman hit two free throws. The free throws were part of a 12-0 run by the Hornets. The final basket of the run came on a dunk by Lyons for the 36-29 lead.

Athens was able to take a 45-37 lead into the second half as Taylor had 17 points for the Hornets.

In the second half, Athens continued to find ways to disrupt the Indians defensively extending a 53-45 advantage into a 62-45 lead before a fast break layup by Bush.

In the fourth quarter, Athens extended its lead to 72-61 with 6:52 remaining on a fast break layup by Taylor.

Jacksonville would get to within eight at 87-79 with 1:59 remaining, but could not get any closer as Athens wrapped up the game on a 6-3 run for the 93-82 finale. Cason McCuin scored the final basket for the Indians.

Jacksonville returns to action Thursday through Saturday in the Central Heights Classic.