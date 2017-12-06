Daniel G. Brantley

Daniel G. Brantley, 87, passed away Dec. 1, 2017.

A funeral service was held Dec. 4, 2017 at Skyvue Funeral Home in Mansfield.

Daniel G. Brantley served as a police officer for the Dallas Police Department for 27 years. He also served on the Athens Police Department for seven years.

He was a faithful member of the Crestview Baptist Church in Arlington.

Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Garland Brantley.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Brantley, sons Phillip Brantley and wife Theresa and Steven Brantley and wife Vicky, grandchildren Amy Wagner and Garrett Brantley and great-grandchildren, Caden and Allison Wagner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crestview Baptist Church in Arlington.