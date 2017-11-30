Man faces murder charges in stabbing death

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a man is charged with the stabbing death of another man following an altercation Sunday in the Payne Springs area.

Doyle Wayne Deason, 65, was arrested Sunday morning after he confessed to stabbing Bryan Rodgers, 43, in the early hours of the morning.

Rodgers died a short while afterwards at the East Texas Medical Center in Gun Barrel City as the result of a single stab wound.

Hillhouse said the incident began to unfold before 5 a.m. when deputies were en route to a call about a suspicious person on Double Bridge Road in the Cherokee Shores Subdivision.

The person was reported carrying a butcher knife and seeking someone, who had stolen from him.

Shortly afterwards, a stabbing victim was reported near Double Bridge Road. The victim, Rodgers, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 6:44 a.m.

At the scene on Huntoon Trail, law enforcement discovered a gun believed to be involved in the incident. Rodgers had walked to a neighbor’s residence on Double Bridge Road to seek aid.

Investigators followed leads to the suspect on Timber Road in the Timber Bay subdivision.

The suspect had suffered a minor gunshot wound and confessed to stabbing the victim. During an interview with investigators it was determined that Rodgers was not the person Deason was looking for.

Deason is charged with Murder and is being held with a $1,000,000 bond.