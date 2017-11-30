Charles Vernon Wells

Charles Vernon Wells (Chuck to only his MawMaw) had to end his love of teasing much too soon Nov. 17, 2017 due to cancer, at his home in Mabank with his wife as was his wish. He completed his purpose here and God said it was time to enter those pearly gates to take the place prepared for him in heaven.

Charles was born Sept. 23, 1969 in Baton Rouge, La., to Rusty and Linda Wells.

Charles’ father died at the young age of 42 so it had quite an impact on him. He eventually decided to leave Baton Rouge hoping to find better opportunities for his future. He packed a duffle bag, hopped on his motorcycle with a tire that had a slow leak and set out in the pouring rain for the seven plus hour drive to the Dallas area.

He drove that motorcycle in every kind of weather to work, running errands and even heading out for the cowboy bars with his cowboy hat zipped up in his jacket. Just because Charles now lived in Texas, he made sure everyone knew he was still a diehard LSU Tiger fan-Geaux Tigers.

When he did get a car, he planned on working and going to culinary school, but a blown motor derailed that dream. Instead, he worked a few years at Monitronics, Inc. and married Joan Butler McKee on Oct. 28, 2000, gaining an eight year old daughter, Jacy, in the deal.

Not long after, he started his own business, J&C Cowboyworks, building western furniture and décor out of his garage in Mesquite. He went on to eventually change directions and moved to Mabank opening ABC Easy Box Portable Storage, ABC Powder Coating and Wicked Rods.

With all his accomplishments, many were not aware Charles had taught himself to deal with dyslexia. He never let it be an excuse to not pursue all he wanted in life. He had many successes and some major setbacks, but was hard working and determined, saying God would be with him no matter what outcome lay ahead. Charles sense of fun and attitude of – when odds are against you, jump in with both feet – will be missed greatly by countless people fortunate to have met him.

He was preceded in death by father Wilford Vernon (Rusty) Wells and his PawPaw Thomas Oliver (Bill) Easley.

He is survived by his wife Joan Wells of Mabank, daughter Jacy McKee, her other half Tyler Redden and granddaughter Jaityn Brynn Redden, all of Gun Barrel City, his back up daughter Kristie Miller of Mabank, MawMaw and uncle Terry Easley of Baton Rouge, La., uncle Tommy Easley of Slaughter, La., aunt Judy Netherland of Simpson, La., mother-in-law Amy Butler of Mabank, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Bill Edmonds of Payne Springs, nephews Billy Edmonds of Crandall, Jay Edmonds of Forney as well as their families and many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life/memorial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at the Round Pen Cowboy Church, 5620 N. Farm to Market Road 148, Terrell, TX 75160.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Round Pen Cowboy Church and Ministries in Charles’ name at the address above.