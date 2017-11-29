Shari Kaye Bushnell was born May 2, 1941 in Terrell to Andrew Milligan and Gertie Sharp. She went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 23, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband John O. Bushnell, son John O. Bushnell, Jr., grandson Bobby Beaupre, great-grandson Kaden Breashears, sister Anna Hall and brother Jim Milligan.
She is survived by her brother Billy Milligan, her children Patricia Beaupre, Gayla Spangler (Charles), Kay Francis, Billy Bushnell (Geneva), John W. Bushnell (Evelyn), 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many more loved ones.
Nov
29
Shari Kaye Bushnell
Posted by : November 29, 2017| On :
Leave a Reply