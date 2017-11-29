Robert (Bob) Brown

Posted by : admin | On : November 29, 2017

Robert (Bob) Brown was born Feb. 10, 1958 in Dallas to parents Hattie Leona (Lacik) and Ervin Lee Brown, Sr. and entered into eternal rest Nov. 13, 2017 at the age of 59.

Bob graduated from St. Joseph in Shawnee Mission, Kan., in 1976.

He worked for Watkins Construction in Corsicana for 20 plus years, for a man he loved like a father.

Bob was the most generous man you would ever meet, a gentle giant. He was so big he was driving at the age of 14. Bob’s handshake was his word and he stood by it. He was all about loyalty.

He loved operating any kind of heavy construction equipment. Bob was an amazing cook and a barbeque pit master. He hated technology and missed the old days. He enjoyed watching westerns and loved his cats, especially Midnight.

Bob had been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1976. He enjoyed giving his time to them as well as the Red Cross and St. Vincent DePaul. Bob was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Ervin Lee Brown, Sr. and brother Ervin Lee Brown, Jr.

He is survived by his mother Hattie L. Brown of Red Oak, brother James R. Brown and wife Judy of Trenton, sister Janice E. Hunt of Canton, brother Thomas L. Brown and wife Mary of South Hampton, Pa., niece Jayme Sadlier and husband John of Pflugerville, nephew Scott Brown of Dallas, nephew Michael Mauldin of Okla., other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.