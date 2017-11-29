Malakoff ISD appreciates Acme Brick/Agrees to purchase new scoreboards

Posted by : admin | On : November 29, 2017

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterMALAKOFF–Malakoff ISD Superintendent Randy Perry honored Acme Brick Nov. 16 as being one of the community partners for the school district. Acme Brick supplied the brick for the dugout walls in the baseball field. “They’re always ready to help this district and this community. Since I have been in the district 12 years now, and six years as superintendent, anytime we have had a need, Acme Brick has been there,” Perry said.Board trustees also agreed to replace scoreboards in the high school gym. The smaller scoreboard of the two, on the west side of the gym has had intermittent issues with its lighting, frequently going out during games.Technicians called on to fix the problem have been unable to ascertain the cause since they can’t reproduce the failure. Superintendent Perry noted that these units are 28 years old and parts are becoming obsolete. After much discussion of options, the board voted to replace both boards with wireless units costing $14,835 for both scoreboards.In other business, board trustees:• passed a resolution approving the sale of the district’s interest in the Henderson County Shared Services building which allows for a commercial real estate firm to aid with the sale and sets a minimum bid at $350,000,• agreed to pledge all 702 of the district’s votes behind Phil Tucker for Henderson County Appraisal District Board of Directors – Place 4,• heard campus principal’s reports, highlighting activities for the upcoming holidays and• heard district enrollment sits at 1,380.