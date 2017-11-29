James William Hiser

James William Hiser went to be with our Lord and Savior Nov. 24, 2017 in Kemp.

He was born Sept. 16, 1943 in Dallas to the late Albert Eugene and Evelyn Kindle Hiser.

He graduated from W. W. Samuell High School, Dallas and served in the United States Army.

James retired from the Dallas Independent School District Maintenance Division in Aug. 2011, and loved fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, of 29 years, daughters Lisa Goodman and K.C., Amy Davis and Wes, Robin Meade and Jimmy, brothers Phil Hiser and Diane, Danny Hiser and Dana, sister Karla Fletcher and Mike, stepson Michael Shea and Renata, stepdaughter Jennifer Bazhaw and Charles, numerous grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the hospice team and the Kemp Care Center for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Always Accurate Hospice, 1404 South Washington Street, Kaufman, TX. 75142.