Brenda G. Brackenridge

Posted by : admin | On : November 29, 2017



Brenda G. Brackenridge was born Feb. 17, 1959 in Sherman to parents Bobby Eugene and Mary Lou (Hawthorn) Cowart and entered into eternal rest Nov. 24, 2017 at the age of 58.

Brenda graduated from Cedar Hill High School in 1978.

Brenda was a very fun loving person, who loved life. She was the sweetest lady and opened her home to anybody. She would help anyone she could.

Brenda loved living life to the fullest. She provided fun and laughter for everyone and everywhere she went. Her greatest love in her life was her children and grandchildren.

Brenda enjoyed listening to music, all kinds, attending Nascar and NHRA races and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved being at the lake, traveling and being surrounded by family and friends.

Brenda was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Farnham and granddaughter Alyssa Ryan Whitten.

She is survived by her daughter Chirstina Whitten and husband John of Austintown, Ohio, son Chad Farnham and wife Keisha of Seven Points, daughter Haley Cundiff and husband Casey of Gun Barrel City, 11 grandchildren, ex-husband Joe Brackenridge of Scurry, parents Bobby and Mary Cowart of Waxahachie, sister Rebecca Brooks and husband Bradley of Cedar Hill, sister Beth Vitale and husband Bruce of Red Oak and sister Staci Salmon of McKinney, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.