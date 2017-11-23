Jerry David Minor

Funeral services for Jerry David Minor were held Nov. 21, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Eston Williams officiating. Interment followed the service to Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Mabank.

Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Dallas to parents Ralph Edward and Della Mae (Boyd) Minor and entered into eternal rest Nov. 9, 2017 at the age of 67.

Jerry loved being outdoors restoring cars and fishing, especially deep-sea fishing. He loved Nascar, music and singing.

Jerry was Christian by faith. Jerry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife Mildred Minor of Cross Roads (Denton County), children Billy Johnston of Oklahoma City, Jeffrey Johnston and wife Kay of Gun Barrel City, Tonya Minor of Denton and Charles Kennedy and wife Jennifer of Allen, 22 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers Charles Minor of Denton and Michael Minor of Tennessee, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

