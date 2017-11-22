Tigers playoff run ends abruptly against Rockdale

Posted by : admin | On : November 22, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

CROCKETT–The Malakoff Tigers headed to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett Nov. 17 to face the Rockdale Tigers in a Bi-District playoff matchup.

The two teams faced each other last year in the third round of the UIL playoffs in Waco.

The Tigers came into last year’s playoffs on a tear after going an undefeated 7-0 in district play. Malakoff ended the season at 14-1.

Malakoff won the previous matchup in 2016 by a score of 27-14.

Malakoff would go on to face Yoakum, but lost 28-24, coming just one win shy of heading to AT&T Stadium to play for the State championship.

Malakoff came into the contest at 9-1 on the season, with Rockdale coming in at 8-3 overall.

Malakoff hoped to have a little magic from last season to help them prepare for their first-round contest on Friday.

Malakoff struck first on Friday night with a 13-yard touchdown reception by Ethan Snow from the arm of quarterback Judd Miller to take a 7-0 lead just over one minute into the contest.

Rockdale responded just three minutes later with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Torry Locklin to tie the game 7-7.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Jaquaylnn Crawford picked up a 49-yard rushing touchdown for Rockdale to take a 14-7 lead before the second quarter.

Rockdale scored just nine seconds into the second quarter on a 45-yard pass to push their lead to 20-7 after a missed extra point.

Malakoff running back Zee Bailey responded with a four-yard run with 6:58 left to cut the lead to 20-14.

With 4:10 remaining, Locklin tacked on his second touchdown of the game for Rockdale on a 24-yard run. Rockdale would complete the two-point conversion to take a 28-14 lead.

Bailey was able to close the gap with a two-yard touchdown with 49 seconds remaining to cut the Rockdale lead to 28-20.

Rockdale would add a field goal to take a 31-20 lead into halftime.

Defense was the name of the game in the third quarter as Rockdale was the only team to score on a one-yard touchdown pass to boost their lead to 38-20 heading into the final quarter.

Miller took the ball into his own hands and picked up a 26-yard rushing touchdown for Malakoff to cut the deficit to 38-26 with 10:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Miller picked up another touchdown on a two-yard rush with 4:42 remaining to cut the Rockdale lead to 38-33.

Rockdale put the nail in the coffin with a late touchdown to seal the 46-33 victory over Malakoff.

Rockdale moves on to the Area round of the playoffs to face Woodville Friday, Nov. 24.

Malakoff won 54 games combined over the last five seasons.

Things turned around after Jamie Driskell arrived, carrying the team to an 8-3 record in 2009 after going 0-10 in 2008.

The Malakoff Tigers season comes to an end as they finish up 2017 at 9-2 overall under Coach Driskell.