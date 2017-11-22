Lady Trojans magical run ends in Garland

By Bodey Cooper



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

GARLAND–The Trinidad Lady Trojans pushed their way to this moment all season long, and this is what they had played for since their season started in August, a chance to play for the UIL State Volleyball Championship.

They were one step away coming into Wednesday, Nov. 15 as they faced off against the Blum Lady Bobcats at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The Lady Bobcats had made their way to the State semi-finals with victories over Buckholts, Kopperl, Bryson, and Tioga before facing Trinidad.

The Lady Trojans had a first-round bye after winning their district. They defeated Leggett, Chester and Fruitvale, winning all nine sets in the first three rounds before battling to the end, winning 3-2 over Miller Grover to advance to the semi-finals.

It started out as back and forth between the Lady Trojans and the Lady Bobcats early on.

The Lady Trojans then found a spark and went on a run to take a 14-5 lead before Blum took a timeout.

The Lady Bobcats battled their way back late, tying the contest 23-23 after a 18-9 run.

With the support of the fans in the stands, the Lady Trojans scratched out the last two points to take a first set victory, 25-23.

The Lady Trojans seemed to have trouble with communication in the second set, losing points on mistakes, and eventually falling to the Lady Bobcats 25-17, knotting the sets 1-1.

The Lady Bobcats then jumped on Trinidad early, taking a 5-0 lead, forcing Lady Trojans Head Coach Tina Sawtelle to take a timeout and try and regather some momentum to push Trinidad in the right direction.

The Lady Trojans battled back late, getting to within three points at 23-20, but were unable to come back and defeat Blum as they went onto a 25-20 win in the third set.

The Lady Trojans now had their backs against the wall, facing elimination and possibly looking at the end of their season.

The Lady Bobcats held an early 3-2 lead before the Lady Trojans tied up the fourth set, and them promptly took the lead 5-4.

The Lady Bobcats then proceeded to go on a 10-5 run to take a 14-5 lead. The Lady Trojans clawed to within 18-12, but couldn’t overcome Blum as they fell 25-15 in the fourth and final set.

Erica Airheart led the Lady Trojans with 18 kills and had 16 digs.

Hallie Airheart finished with nine kills and eight digs.

Tori Moody led the Lady Trojans with 20 digs and had two assists.

The Lady Trojans season came to an end after winning their first district championship and going on a long playoff run, making it to within one win of play