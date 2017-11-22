James Laroy McTaggart

James Laroy McTaggart was born Aug. 5, 1926 in Baton Rouge, La., and passed from this earthly home on Nov. 15, 2017 at the Frank Tejeda Nursing Home in Floresville.

James graduated from Jeff Davis High School where he was a Lt. Col. in their ROTC.

James was also a proud veteran of World War II, enlisting Feb. 4, 1944 in the Naval Airforce as a Gun Captain on a Merchant ship and aviation cadet, typist. James served one year seven months 22 days and was discharged in Sept. 1945.

James attended the University of Texas.

On March 22, 1948 James married his first wife Patricia June Christy. They had three children Jim, Judy and Leslie and resided in Houston.

James retired from Western Auto in Houston but continued to work special events at the Houston Astro Dome. He also kept busy with his hobbies. He was very talented in his woodworking, making lots of items for friends and church. James was very competitive with his bowling and golfing. He also loved to read and write short stories, some of which he would perform for the family.

James and Martha Moore Callaway McTaggart met at a church function in Richardson. They both attended a singles Sunday School class and after a brief romance, were married Aug. 5, 2000.

They moved to Hondo in Feb. 2004 to be close to son Mike Callaway. They joined the First United Methodist Church of Hondo. James served as a Trustee, choir member and member of the Seekers Sunday School Class.

James was a member of the Hondo Eastern Star Chapter #404 and an Endowed member of the Masonic Hondo City Lodge # 756.

James will be missed by his family and many friends.

James was preceded in death by his father Pearl Exter McTaggart, mother Dorothy Elizabeth Touchtone McTaggart, sister D`Alice McTaggart Cahill, brothers Lester Exter McTaggart, Willie J. (Bill) McTaggart and Wesley Gene (Bobby) McTaggart, first wife Patricia June Christy McTaggart, daughter Judith (Judy) McTaggart Rogers and son James Laroy (Jim) McTaggart.

James is survived by his wife of 17 years, Martha C. Moore Callaway McTaggart, son Leslie Taylor McTaggart, daughters-in-law Denise McTaggart and Karen McTaggart, son-in-law Doyle Rogers, step-children Mike and Jean Callaway, Lloyd and Marsha Hoelting, grandchildren Wendy and Chris Madden, Scot and Mari Rogers, Megan and Brian Thompson, James Laroy McTaggart III, Chad and Karen McTaggart, Joseph and Jackie McTaggart. great-grandchildren Ashley, Kaitlyn and Evan Lee Madden, Ryan, McKenzie and Ella Rogers, Jonathan Thompson, Samantha McTaggart, Colby, Dallas and Mason McTaggart and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Nov. 18, 2017 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens. Interment followed at Patterson Cemetery, under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.

