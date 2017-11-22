Gene Burns

Posted by : admin | On : November 22, 2017

Funeral services for Gene Burns, 67, of Athens were held Nov. 18, 2017 at the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

Gene passed away Nov. 15, 2017 in Tyler.

Frederick Eugene “Gene” Burns was born Jan. 13, 1950 in Houston, the son of Geraldine and Frederick Burns.

He was a Wastewater Plant Operator for over ten years before retiring as a self-employed Municipal Water and Utility Manager.

He was a Harley man who enjoyed riding his bikes with his wife all over the United States, especially in the Smokies of Tennessee.

Gene was above all things a family man who loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Papaw rarely ever missed any of their activities. He will be greatly missed by all he knew and loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles William Burns.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 44 years, Cathie Burns of Athens, sons David Burns and wife Dollie of Trinidad, Kris Burns and wife Christie of Athens, brothers Prentiss “PT” Burns and wife Laverne of Brownwood, James Stephens and wife Kathy of Princeton, Terry Burns of Livingston, granddaughters, Kodie Nell Burns and Kie Angelique Burns, grandsons Brett Burns, Kole Burns, Ford Sugai and Aaron Rowe, great-granddaughter Kaileigh, life-long friends Gary and Joni Winscott, Terry and Gail Hammond and numerous nieces and nephews.

You may light a memorial candle or write condolences to the family at www.hannigansmith.com.