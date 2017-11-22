City moves closer to filling annexation request by ISD

Posted by : admin | On : November 22, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff City Council reacted positively to the first reading of a request from the Malakoff ISD School Board to annex property at the high school into the city.

Mayor pro-tem Tim Trimble explained the request was made to include the new high school for police protection. The property consists of two parcels each more than 40 acres in the Peter Tumlinson Survey.

Council members also adopted resolutions authorizing the application for two Community Development Block Grants through the General Land Office. If granted, the 1 percent match grants would replace and upgrade two sewer pipes going to the wastewater treatment plant. The second application pertains to a drainage improvement project on the east side of the community center.

Kenneth Coignet from Public Management, said the grants would total $986,000 and $936,000, or nearly a million dollars, each. “The General Land Office has made $17M available for projects connected to FEMA 2015 storm events. There’s no guarantee, but we can try.” The applications will be completed and sent out on Nov. 30, he said following the unanimous approval.

After a lengthy executive session, the council authorized city attorney Hank Skelton to issue a letter to Star Harbor attorney Kelly Myers stating the City of Malakoff does not wish to alter the Dec. 16, 2016 contract it offered to the City of Star Harbor.

The council took no action in open session regarding a public information request, but rather just consulted with its attorney on the matter in closed session.