Funeral services for Walter Lee Hughes were held Nov. 11, 2017 in the chapel at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp with Tommy Green officiating. Interment immediately followed at King Cemetery.

Walter Lee Hughes was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Glenwood Hot Springs, Ark., to parents Albert Jackson and Bertha Lee (Hammonds) Hughes and entered eternal rest Nov. 11, 2017 at the age of 83.

Walter served in the Army from 1953 to 1956. He was mostly self-employed, owning a shop from which he worked as a mechanic and on construction. Walter had a beautiful personality and loved playing with his grandchildren. His many hobbies included fishing, working on cars, watching western movies, drinking, dancing and flirting with young ladies on weekends. He particularly enjoyed coffee and non-filtered cigarettes.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents Albert Jackson and Bertha Lee (Hammonds) Hughes, stepfather Virgil (Cricket) Henderson, sister Ernestine Hughes Ford Baugh, brothers William T. Hughes, Otis Jackson Hughes and Harold Ray Hughes.

He is survived by brothers Virgil Henderson and wife Carolyn of Latexo, Tracy Henderson and wife Betty of Nogalous, Albert Henderson and wife Sharon of Kemp, sisters Katherine Jean Hughes Houston of Kemp, and Reba Henderson Smiley of Kaufman, children Cherrie Hughes of Okla., Patricia Hughes of Okla., Allen Hughes of Okla., Shelly Hughes Rossen of Calif., Rodney Hughes and wife Lisa of Okla., Sobra Barton of Calif., and Tracy Haney of Calif., several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, loving family members and many more friends.

