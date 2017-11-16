Voters approve Constitutional amendments

The News Staff Reports

HENDERSON COUNTY–Voters across the state agreed to change the Texas State Constitution in seven propositions with fewer than 5 percent of registered voters casting ballots Tuesday. No statewide or county offices were on the ballot and few municipalities school districts or other taxing entities appeared either. .

The seven state propositions included:

• an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or surviving spouse if the homestead was donated by a charity for less than the market value. Prop 6 is similar but is applied to the surviving spouse of first responders who are killed in the line of duty

Prop 2 makes refinancing a home easier with more choices, which covers agricultural homesteads and lines of credit.

Prop 3 limits the service of appointed officials by the governor, restricting it to the legislative session.

Prop 4 allows the legislature to require a court to notify the attorney general o a challenge brought against a state statute, so the AG has opportunity to deend the statute.

Prop 5 authorizes the 10 Texas major league sports franchises that had charitable foundations to conduct charitable raffles. Prop 5 would expand that number to include hockey, basketball, football, baseball, soccer, motorsports, golf teams and minor leagues, as well as major leagues.

Prop 7 is similar as it allows credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.