Malakoff defeats Elkhart in record fashion/ Tigers face Rockdale in bi-district playoffs

Posted by : admin | On : November 16, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers entered senior night looking for one more tune-up against the Elkhart Elks before the beginning of postseason play.

The Tigers did just that, with their offense setting a school record for offensive output Nov. 10.

The Tigers busted out with a 15-yard rushing touchdown by R.J. Carr. After the successful PAT by Hector Romero, the Tigers took a 7-0 lead.

This would become frequent as Romero ended the night with nine successful extra points.

The Tigers tacked on seven more points on a 54-yard reception by Jaquaylon Hart after a great pass from quarterback Judd Miller to take a 14-0 lead.

Zee Bailey picked up a 44-yard touchdown on a long run, followed by a 39-yard rushing touchdown by Hart.

Bailey added his second of the first half on a short three-yard run to push the Tigers’ lead even higher.

Ethan Snow caught a 51-yard pass from Miller, Hart picked up his second touchdown of the first half on a 60-yard reception and Dedric Davis got his first touchdown on a seven-yard run to get the lead to 55-0 by the time the second quarter ended.

Carr picked up his second touchdown on a two-yard run, followed by Jamicah Gregg’s first touchdown of the night.

Davis ended the offensive outburst for the Tigers on a 65-yard rushing touchdown to carry the Tigers to their largest victory in school history, defeating the Elks 75-0.

The Tigers finish the regular season at 9-1 overall and wrapped up District 9-3A Division I play with a 6-1 record. Malakoff finished tied with Teague and West for first in the standings.

They head into the playoffs with a share of their 11th district championship in school history.

The Tigers begin postseason play with a third-round rematch from 2016 against the Rockdale Tigers (7-3, 5-1 district) Friday, Nov. 17 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Rockett at 7:30 p.m.