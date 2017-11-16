Hornets defeat Bears in high-scoring affair

The News Staff Reports

BROWNSBORO– The season finale between the Athens Hornets and Brownsboro Bears turned into a shootout at Bear Stadium Friday.

With eight seconds remaining in regulation, the Hornets scored the game-winning touchdown as Nathan Sims rumbled in from 22 yards out. Anderson booted the PAT through for the 49-42 finale.

The one and only pass for the Hornets came with 1:29 remaining as Andrew McBride found Xavius Fulton for 85 yards. The extra point by Dakota Anderson tied the game at 42.

“Yes, I expected the pass and our entire coaching staff expected the pass. We told the kids too, but when you are dealing with 16 to 18-year-old kids, they don’t do what they are always coached to do,” Brownsboro coach Greg Pearson said. “We know with 1:50 left and having to go 90-yards, that they were going to throw a pass. We had three guys who were definitely supposed to play loose, and one of them definitely didn’t.”

Athens coach Paul Essary said following the game-winning touchdown by Sims, he knew things were looking good for his group.

“I really did think the momentum was shifting,” Essary said. “Some of the coaches thought we may have to throw the ball. I said, all we have to do is pop it, and we popped it and got it going. The line did a great job of blocking and the running backs did a good job of faking it. Xavius did a good job and when you get the ball in the air, X will catch it. Andrew did a good job of play action sitting back there and threw it out there, and the rest is history.”

The Hornets finished with a record of 3-7 overall and 2-4 in District 8-4A play. The Hornets ended a four-game losing streak with the victory.

“We are at least tied for fourth place and the points got us again,” Essary said. “We are there and with a young team they will keep fighting and we will have a great offseason. I am so happy for these seniors who played their hearts out. These underclassmen played their hearts out. I love them to death and I am going to miss them, and I am proud of them.”

Brownsboro improved to 5-5 overall and finished district play at 2-4. They will be the No. 4-seed in the playoffs scheduled for next week.

“We do get to put the pads on Monday and get to play Thursday night,” Pearson said. “Maybe we can correct these mistakes. From what I am understanding, it will be Liberty Eylau at 7 p.m. at Pine Tree. We found a way to get in and now we have to find a way to get a win.”

Brownsboro opened the scoring with 6:56 remaining in the first as Kevon Thompson scored on a 20-yard run.

Bears senior running back Saul Williams added to the lead with a six-yard run with 10:08 remaining in the first half.

Athens then cut the deficit to 14-6 as Sims scored on a six-yard run. The Hornets bobbled the snap, and missed on the two-point conversion.

Thompson scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 15-yards out for the 20-6 lead. The Bears missed the two-point conversion attempt.

Sophomore Jerquindon Taylor wrapped up the first half scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run. Dakota Anderson booted the PAT good for the 20-13 deficit.

“I tell you I knew that Athens and Brownsboro would come out and it would be a slug fest. It was, and my hats off to Athens,” Pearson said. “Their coaching staff and kids did a good job. We had a chance to put them away with a two-score lead, and their kids bounced back and fought and continued to fight.”

In the third quarter, Thompson scored from six yards out to give the Bears a 15-point lead at 28-13 with 10:31 remaining.

Athens responded with a 37-yard run by Fulton, and a 29-yard run by McBride to tie the game at 28. On McBride’s touchdown, Athens went for two as Fulton ran in the conversion.

In the fourth quarter, Woods scored on a five-yard run to make the score 35-28 with 8:09 remaining.

McBride then tied the game with a four-yard run with 5:29 remaining. Thompson then added a 44-yard run to make the score 42-35 Brownsboro with 2:18 remaining in regulation.

“It was a typical Brownsboro and Athens football game. We had two rivals, and it was a slug fest,” Essary said. “I thank the good Lord that we won the game. We played our hearts out, and I know Brownsboro played their hearts out. They are two well-coached teams and two well played teams. Both teams played hard, physical and relentless. I am proud of them and what better way to end the season than with a win.”