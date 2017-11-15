Terry Eugene Azbill was born Feb. 14, 1966 and passed away Oct. 26, 2017 at his home in Tool.
Terry loved the Dallas Cowboys. Terry will be missed and loved by all who knew him. A balloon release was held in his honor Nov. 11, 2017 in Tool.
Terry is survived by his wife Suzanna Azbill, daughter Thresa Harper, step-daughter Chrystal Reese, sister Laura Azbill, sons Jordan, Justin and Trinton.
