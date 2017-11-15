Robert Edward Lewis, Jr.

Posted by : admin | On : November 15, 2017

Robert Edward Lewis, Jr. was born July 1, 1953 in E. St. Louis, Ill., to parents Robert Edward and Lois Sevata (Garner) Lewis, Sr. and entered eternal rest on June 15, 2017 in Kaufman at the age of 63. Eddie, as he was known by family and friends, was a kind, caring and loving man who will be greatly missed by all. Ed joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Nov. 1, 1974, and reached the rank of Corporal.

He was a proud Marine and a Veteran of the Vietnam War. During his time in the Marine Corps, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, Meritorious Mast and Letter of Appreciation. Ed was honorably discharged on Jan. 10, 1977.

When he returned home after his time with the Marine Corps, he worked as a truck driver, electrician and plumber. In his spare time, he enjoyed yard work, building treasures in his wood shop, watching TV and eating jerky and cheese puffs with his great niece Naomee.

Ed was preceded in death by his father and sister Sandra Faye Pruitt.

He is survived by his wife Vickie and daughters Amanda and Lauren Lewis of Kemp, sons Jeff Thomas and spouse Chasidy of Ferris, Andrew Thomas and spouse Connie of Ferris, and Brian Blackwell and spouse Dorothy of Sulphur Springs, mother Lois Lewis and sister Lois Gutheinz both of Terrell, sister Jeanette Overturn and spouse Jimmy of Honey Grove, nine grandchildren with one on the way, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and many more friends.

Graveside service will be held at Cedar Creek Memorial Park, 16701 State Hwy. 198 North, Mabank at 11 a.m Nov. 18, 2017. Family is encouraged to meet at Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home, 601 State Hwy. 198 at Walnut, Mabank by 10:45 a.m. and proceed to the cemetery with the escort of the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders. Officiating clergy is Bruce Gibson, pallbearer is Chris Mays and honorary pallbearer and family escort John Farmer. The family would also like to thank Pathway Hospice for their help and compassion.

Afterglow

I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways.

Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun.

Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.

Unknown