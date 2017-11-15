Laveta Lucky

Laveta Lucky of Mabank was born Dec. 30, 1926 in Cisco and was called home Nov. 11, 2017 at 90 years of age.

Laveta spent her early childhood in Cisco and her adolescence in Flat. The family moved to Stephenville when she started college at Tarleton State University. She graduated from Texas Woman’s University in Denton with a degree in education. She devoted much of her life to teaching children, most of the time in Pasadena.

She was very close to her family, having helped her widowed father care for her three younger brothers. Though she never married, she cared deeply for her nieces and nephew and their families. She spent her last years at the Mabank Nursing Home, enjoying games and services offered there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Lucky, Sr. and Florence Lucky and her brother, David Lucky, Jr. and her nephew Eric Lucky.

She is survived by brothers George Lucky and wife Regina of McKeesport, Pa., and Bill Lucky and wife Judy of Mabank, sister-in-law Lunelle Lucky of Temple, nieces Cynthia, Cathy, Carole, Gail and Rhonda, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Brother Mike Adalian of Legendary Baptist Church will be officiating at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.