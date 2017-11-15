Jeffrey Jarrod Creecy

Jeffrey Jarrod Creecy passed away in Fort Worth Nov. 10, 2017 at the age of 39. Jeff was born on July 22, 1978.

He was adopted into the home of Kent and Mary Creecy at the age of three. Jeff was a proud graduate of Kemp High School Class of 1996. He attended Baylor University where he received a Bachelor of Social Work in 2001. While in Waco, he was an active member of the Antioch Community Church International Missions Team.

In his professional life, Jeff worked as a social worker in a variety of fields including hospice, long-term care and at-risk youth. He is remembered by friends as a great listener and advisor.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Kent Creecy.

He is survived by his mother Mary Creecy of Kaufman, sister Trona Jurden and husband Jerry of Wylie, sister Melinda Polk and husband Jimmy of Kaufman, brother Ken and wife Thuy of Allen, nephews Cameron and Micah, nieces Kara, Kaylee, Ellie, Hannah, Lizzy, Molly and Emma.

At this time, services are pending. In lieu of gifts or flowers the family would be grateful if you would honor Jeff’s memory with a gift to the Kemp Education Foundation at www.kempeducationfoundation.org or P.O. Box 296, Kemp, TX 75143.