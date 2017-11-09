Kaylee Danielle Hall and Kenlie Alisabeth Pallett

Kaylee and Kenlie were inseparable. The two were sisters and best friends.

They enjoyed dancing, swimming and riding their bicycles. Kaylee and Kenlie loved cheerleading and having their pictures taken and showing their beautiful smiles.

They both attended Southside Elementary and loved playing and spending time with their best friends Nadia, Katie and Alyiah. The girls were sometimes mischievous, especially when they picked on their brother Wyatt. Kaylee and Kenlie both loved getting new shoes and their faces would light up with excitement and joy when anyone came to visit. These precious girls have touched the hearts of many and will never be forgotten. All who have had the chance to be a part of their lives will truly miss Kaylee and Kenlie.

Kaylee Danielle Hall was born on June 18, 2010 in Garland and received her angel’s wings on Nov. 2, 2017 at the age of seven. Kaylee is survived by her father Jacob Henderson of Mabank, brother Wyatt William Watson of Caddo Mills, grandparents Ricky “Pops” and Kristy “Mamak” Henderson of Seagoville, Teresa Brown of Kaufman and Jimmy Tally and wife Debbie of Kemp, numerous aunt and uncles, other loving family members and many more friends.

Kenlie Alisabeth Pallett was born on Jan. 21, 2012 in Dallas and received her angel’s wings on Nov. 2, 2017 at the age of five.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Peggy Shipley and her great-grandmother Mae McEuen.

Kenlie is survived by her father Danny Pallett and Tonya Uzzell of Seven Points, brother Wyatt William Watson of Caddo Mills, brothers and sisters Riley Pallett, Skiler Pallett, Shayna Uzzell, Brittany Uzzell, Kaylie Uzzell and Michael Uzzell, grandfather Dan Pallett of Eustace, step-father Jacob Henderson of Mabank, grandparents Ricky “Pops” and Kristy “Mamak” Henderson of Seagoville, grandmother Teresa Brown of Kaufman, great-grandfather Billy McEuen of Murphy, numerous aunts and uncles, other loving family members and many more friends.

Services were held for Kaylee and Kenlie on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Gayle Cogburn officiating.

