Esta Erma Dean Bufkin

Funeral services for Esta Erma Dean Bufkin were held Nov. 5, 2017, at Anderson-Clayton Brothers Funeral Home.

Dean was born Nov. 12, 1932 in Kemp to parents Robert Carter and Daisy (Howard) Carter as the youngest of seven children and entered into eternal rest Nov. 1, 2017 at the age of 84.

Dean was a fun loving, family loving, friendly and outgoing person. She enjoyed prospecting in the mountains and trying to ski.

Dean started school in Tolosa, later in Kemp and graduated from Kaufman High School. She worked for many years at the Locke-Purnell, Boren, Laney, Neely and Roberts law firm. Dean had two sons, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.

Dean married to Gene Douglas Bufkin Feb. 22, 1954. They had one son and two granddaughters.

Dean was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Cully and Clarence Carter, son Steven Lewis and four sisters, Bertha Tackett, Lois Slovak, Irene Houston and Donnie Turner.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Douglas Gene Bufkin of Kemp, son Clarence Douglas and wife of Milton, Fla., grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.