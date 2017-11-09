Bill Armbruster

Funeral services for Bill Armbruster were held Nov. 4, 2017 at Cedar Creek Bible Church in Seven Points with Rev. Bob Perry officiating.

Bill was born Aug. 4, 1940 in Blasdell, N.Y. to parents William James and Harriet (Cramer) Armbruster and entered into eternal rest Nov. 1, 2017 at the age of 77.

Bill married his sweetheart, Betty Lou, Aug. 25, 1962 at the Blasdell Gospel Church in Blasdell, N.Y.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Bill was an avid hunter. He could work on anything and fix it. Bill attended Cedar Creek Bible Church. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Those who knew and loved him will truly miss him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Diane and brothers Donald, Dennis and Terry.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty Lou Armbruster of Scurry, son Bruce Armbruster of Scurry, son Wayne Armbruster of Maple Valley, Wash., daughter Yavonne Beth Schulze of Gig Harbor, Wash., grandchildren Gordon, Brooke, Elizabeth, Andrew, Mason, Colten, Savannah, Eddie and Kelly, brother Dick Armbruster of Hamburg, N.Y., other loving family members and many more friends.

