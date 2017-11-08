Trojans pick up win on senior night

Posted by : admin | On : November 8, 2017



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD–The Trinidad Trojans offense exploded Nov. 3 as they blew past the Mount Calm Panthers on senior night.

The Trojans got on the board just 1:45 into the contest on a 25-yard touchdown by Josh Stamper to give the Trojans an 8-0 lead.

The Panthers responded just 11 seconds later on a long rushing touchdown to put the score at 8-7 Trojans.

The Trojans pushed their way into the Panthers’ red zone quickly. The Trojans finished off the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown by senior Johnny Ayala to give them a 14-7 lead with 7:32 remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans tacked on another touchdown on a 29-yard rush by senior Talon Sims to bump the lead up 20-7.

Senior Trojans quarterback Colby Snider then threw one of his three receiving touchdowns to junior Billy Quinn, good for a nine-yard score to give the Trojans a 26-7 lead with 1:44 remaining.

The Panthers added one last touchdown before the end of the first quarter to cut the Trojans lead to 26-13.

Ayala added his second touchdown of the game on a 23-yard rush just 11 seconds into the second quarter to give the Trojans a 32-13 lead.

Sims responded with his second touchdown of the game on a two-yard rush with 7:01 remaining to push the Trojans lead to 40-13.

A long passing play, companied with a horse collar penalty at the end of the play, set up the Panthers at the Trojans’ one-yard line. The Panthers finished the drive another rushing touchdown to cut the lead once again to 40-20 with 6:43 to go in the second quarter.

Ayala once again responded with a 26-yard reception for his third touchdown of the night to give the Trojans a 48-20 lead.

A long rushing touchdown cut the lead once again to 48-26 on a rushing touchdown with 2:18 remaining.

Stamper added his second touchdown of the contest just nine seconds later with a 30-yard rushing touchdown to make the Trojans lead 54-26.

Stamper took a 17-yard reception all the way to the end zone with 28 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 60-26 Trojans.

Defensive lineman Hunter Robinson finished off the first half with an interception for the Trojans.

Robinson picked up where he left off at the start of the third quarter when he caused a fumble that was recovered by defensive back Kaelab Eastman at the Trojans’ one-yard line.

Sims added his third touchdown of the night on a 34-yard rush to give the Trojans a 40-point lead with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter.

The game ended with 4:02 left in that same third quarter after an interception by Robinson that he returned 48 yards for a touchdown to send the Trojans to a 72-26 victory over the Panthers.