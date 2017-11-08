Tigers’ perfect run comes to an end

Posted by : admin | On : November 8, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TEAGUE–The Malakoff Tigers lost their first game of the 2017 season on Nov. 3 against a very tough Teague Lions squad.

The Lions had more than a few long drives set up by either great passes or great blocking.

The Tigers struggled on the offensive side with three interceptions from quarterback Judd Miller.

In the end, the Lions came out on top of the Tigers 35-14 as Malakoff’s impressive winning streak came to an end.

The Tigers came into the game at 8-0 this season, and on a 20-game winning streak dating back to 2015.

The Lions offense exploded for 380 rushing yards and finished the night with 517 total yards of offense.

The Tigers finished with 326 total yards of offense against Teague.

The Tigers struggled to convert on third down against the Lions, going 3/11 on Friday night.

The loss drops the Tigers record to 8-1 overall with a 5-1 district record.

They are currently tied with both Teague and West for first place heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Tigers come home and honor their seniors in their final regular season game Nov. 10. They face off against the Elkhart Elks (3-6, 1-5 district) as they prepare for the upcoming postseason.

The Tigers went five rounds deep into the playoffs in 2016, coming just one win shy of a trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 3A State Championship game.

The Tigers defeated Troy, Kirbyville, Rockdale and Cameron Yoe before falling in a close contest, 28-24 to Yoakum. Yoakum lost to Mineola in the championship game.